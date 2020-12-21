S. Utah 96, Bethesda 57

BETHESDA (0-9)

Bazile 0-3 0-0 0, Wooten 7-20 2-5 16, Murry 2-8 1-2 6, Pineda 1-2 0-0 3, Rentmeister 5-9 1-1 15, Yasunobu 0-3 0-0 0, Louis 3-7 1-1 7, Patterson 1-6 0-0 2, Russel 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Benford 0-0 2-2 2, Porta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-11 57.

S. UTAH (7-1)

Fausett 7-10 5-7 23, Madunic 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 6-13 0-0 13, Knight 3-4 4-4 10, Marin 5-8 0-0 13, Fleming 3-5 2-2 10, McEntire 1-5 0-0 2, Moody 1-5 1-2 4, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 1-4 1-2 4, Butler 2-2 1-3 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Cooper 0-0 1-2 1, Spurgin 1-1 0-0 2, Box 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 17-24 96.

Halftime_S. Utah 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 6-24 (Rentmeister 4-8, Murry 1-2, Pineda 1-2, Clark 0-1, Louis 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Porta 0-1, Yasunobu 0-1, Bazile 0-3, Wooten 0-4), S. Utah 13-29 (Fausett 4-4, Marin 3-5, Fleming 2-3, Butler 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Moody 1-3, Jones 1-6, Box 0-1, Knight 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Bethesda 19 (Wooten 9), S. Utah 49 (Knight 10). Assists_Bethesda 13 (Murry 5), S. Utah 14 (Marin 5). Total Fouls_Bethesda 16, S. Utah 15.

