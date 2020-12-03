On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sacramento St. 77, Idaho 55

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:28 pm
IDAHO (0-1)

Blakney 5-9 2-4 12, Thiombane 0-0 1-2 1, Quinnett 5-12 2-2 14, Thacker 2-3 0-0 5, Garvin 2-7 0-0 6, Robinson 4-7 0-0 9, Madden 1-6 2-2 4, Christmas 1-4 0-2 2, Christensen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 7-12 55.

SACRAMENTO ST. (2-0)

Esposito 5-13 6-8 16, Monteiro 0-0 0-0 0, FitzPatrick 2-7 0-0 6, Terrell 6-8 2-3 15, Fowler 6-12 2-2 15, Highler 5-6 0-1 11, Hector 3-6 3-3 9, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hardee 1-2 1-1 3, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 14-18 77.

Halftime_Idaho 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-14 (Quinnett 2-3, Garvin 2-5, Thacker 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Madden 0-2), Sacramento St. 5-15 (FitzPatrick 2-7, Highler 1-1, Fowler 1-2, Terrell 1-2, Esposito 0-1, Hector 0-1, McCullough 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho 23 (Robinson 5), Sacramento St. 37 (Esposito, Hector 8). Assists_Idaho 12 (Quinnett 4), Sacramento St. 13 (Fowler 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 18, Sacramento St. 18.

