Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72

LIU (1-1)

Ballantyne 2-9 5-6 9, Flowers 7-19 7-9 23, Penn 5-10 5-5 15, Jackson 7-17 2-2 21, Rivera 0-5 0-0 0, Wood 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 19-22 72.

SACRED HEART (1-2)

Galette 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 2-2 7, Clarke 4-10 11-13 20, Thomas 8-21 3-4 23, Watson 5-8 2-2 15, Spokas 3-9 1-3 8, Dutreil 1-5 4-4 6, Sixsmith 2-4 0-0 6, Radz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 23-28 87.

Halftime_Sacred Heart 35-31. 3-Point Goals_LIU 7-29 (Jackson 5-11, Flowers 2-6, Davis 0-1, Wood 0-1, Penn 0-2, Rivera 0-3, Ballantyne 0-5), Sacred Heart 12-31 (Thomas 4-12, Watson 3-6, Sixsmith 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Clarke 1-3, Spokas 1-5, Radz 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 34 (Penn 10), Sacred Heart 44 (Dutreil 10). Assists_LIU 13 (Jackson 5), Sacred Heart 15 (Thomas 6). Total Fouls_LIU 21, Sacred Heart 18.

