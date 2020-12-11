On Air: Federal News Network program
Saint-Etienne draws Angers at home 0-0 in French league

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 5:06 pm
PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne made it three games unbeaten in the French league but extended its long winless run after drawing wit Angers at home 0-0 on Friday.

Saint-Etienne’s third straight draw follows seven straight losses, and the club’s last win was at Marseille in mid-September. Since then, coach Claude Puel’s gritty Saint-Etienne has netted just five times in 11 games and conceded 20.

In a scrappy match of few chances, Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga chested down captain Mathieu Debuchy’s pass over the defense and rifled home in the 18th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Yvan Neyou had a shot saved in the third minute of injury time as Saint-Etienne came close to finally winning again.

Angers is in seventh place and Saint-Etienne is 15th.

If Marseille beats Monaco at home on Saturday, it will move one point behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, with a game in hand on the defending champion. Victory for Monaco would move it two points behind PSG.

Montpellier visits Lens in Saturday’s other game.

___

