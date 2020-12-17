Trending:
Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:11 pm
NC STATE (3-1)

Bates 8-15 4-6 20, Hellems 2-9 2-4 6, Allen 2-9 2-2 8, Beverly 5-10 1-2 13, Daniels 5-16 5-5 15, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Seabron 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 15-21 69.

SAINT LOUIS (6-0)

French 2-6 0-0 4, Collins 6-11 5-6 17, Goodwin 5-11 6-8 16, Jimerson 4-7 1-1 12, Perkins 7-16 5-6 20, Jacobs 2-4 2-4 7, Linssen 0-0 3-4 3, Thatch 0-2 1-2 1, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 23-31 80.

Halftime_NC State 35-29. 3-Point Goals_NC State 4-18 (Allen 2-4, Beverly 2-4, Moore 0-1, Hellems 0-3, Daniels 0-6), Saint Louis 5-12 (Jimerson 3-6, Jacobs 1-1, Perkins 1-2, Collins 0-1, Goodwin 0-2). Fouled Out_Daniels. Rebounds_NC State 23 (Hellems 9), Saint Louis 50 (Goodwin 15). Assists_NC State 11 (Beverly, Daniels, Moore 3), Saint Louis 16 (Collins, Goodwin 5). Total Fouls_NC State 18, Saint Louis 17.

