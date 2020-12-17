On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Saint Louis pulls away midway through 2nd, beats N.C. State

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 20 points, Jordan Goodwin had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Saint Louis beat North Carolina State 80-69 on Thursday night.

Saint Louis (6-0) has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.

Manny Bates scored 20 points, including three second-half dunks, and a career-high eight blocks to lead N.C. State (3-1). The Wolfpack played their first game in two weeks after having games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled, and Louisville postponed.

Devon Daniels added 15 points and Braxton Beverly had 13 for N.C. State, which shot 46% (26 of 57) from the field and missed 14 of 18 from long range.

Perkins, the Billikens’ leading scorer averaging 19.4 points, made 7 of 16 shots. Goodwin added a season-best five assists and two steals. Goodwin has a double-double in all but one game this season.

Yuri Collins added 17 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points and Hasahn French a season-high 13 rebounds.

The game was tied at 58 midway through the second half. Perkins had nine points as part of 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens’ lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19