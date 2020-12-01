Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

NICHOLLS (2-3)

Garvin 5-12 0-0 10, Lyons 1-4 0-0 2, Fornes 2-9 2-3 6, Gordon 4-8 0-0 10, K.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Buford 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-8 0-0 11, Sears 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 2-3 0-0 5, I.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 2-3 50.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (3-1)

Fotu 5-12 0-0 10, Tass 1-3 2-4 4, Kuhse 4-9 0-0 8, Mullins 2-6 0-0 5, Ducas 7-9 0-0 19, Clinton 2-3 0-0 6, Bowen 4-6 0-0 10, Saxen 1-3 1-2 3, Bockler 2-2 2-2 8, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-8 73.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 6-18 (Williams 3-6, Gordon 2-5, Spencer 1-2, Buford 0-1, I.Johnson 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Fornes 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 12-24 (Ducas 5-7, Bockler 2-2, Bowen 2-3, Clinton 2-3, Mullins 1-2, Saxen 0-1, Brown 0-3, Fotu 0-3). Rebounds_Nicholls 25 (Lyons 6), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37 (Ducas 7). Assists_Nicholls 7 (Lyons 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 16 (Kuhse 10). Total Fouls_Nicholls 10, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game