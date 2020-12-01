Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50

NICHOLLS (2-3)
Garvin 5-12 0-0 10, Lyons 1-4 0-0 2, Fornes 2-9 2-3 6, Gordon 4-8 0-0 10, K.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Buford 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-8 0-0 11, Sears 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 2-3 0-0 5, I.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 2-3 50.
SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (3-1)
Fotu 5-12 0-0 10, Tass 1-3 2-4 4, Kuhse 4-9 0-0 8, Mullins 2-6 0-0 5, Ducas 7-9 0-0 19, Clinton 2-3 0-0 6, Bowen 4-6 0-0 10, Saxen 1-3 1-2 3, Bockler 2-2 2-2 8, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Van Komen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-8 73.
Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 6-18 (Williams 3-6, Gordon 2-5, Spencer 1-2, Buford 0-1, I.Johnson 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Fornes 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 12-24 (Ducas 5-7, Bockler 2-2, Bowen 2-3, Clinton 2-3, Mullins 1-2, Saxen 0-1, Brown 0-3, Fotu 0-3). Rebounds_Nicholls 25 (Lyons 6), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37 (Ducas 7). Assists_Nicholls 7 (Lyons 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 16 (Kuhse 10). Total Fouls_Nicholls 10, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10.
