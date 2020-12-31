Saints can become first team to go 6-0 in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (11-4) at CAROLINA (5-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Saints by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Saints 8-7; Panthers 9-6

SERIES RECORD – Saints lead series 27-25

LAST MEETING – Saints beat Panthers 27-24 on Oct. 25, in New Orleans

LAST WEEK – Saints beat Vikings 52-33; Panthers beat Washington 20-13

AP PRO32 RANKING – Saints No. 4; Panthers No. 23

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (19).

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (4), PASS (5).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (21), PASS (17).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Saints can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, a Packers loss and a Seahawks win. … New Orleans is seeking to become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFC South since the division was formed in 2002. … In 51 regular-season meetings between the teams the Saints have scored 1,142 points; the Panthers have scored 1,121 points. … The Saints are 69-50 in road games since 2006, the second-best record in the NFL behind New England (81-40). … The Saints are second in the NFL in time of possession (31:06) behind only Green Bay (33:01). … Saints QB Drew Brees completed 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards last week and is the only player in NFL history to surpass 80,000 career yards passing. … The Saints are 9-1 when leading at halftime. … Saints RB Alvin Kamara had an NFL record-tying six TDs (all rushing) against the Vikings and leads the NFL with a franchise-record 21 TDs this season. Kamara ranks third in the NFL with 1,688 yards from scrimmage. … Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater was 5-0 last season as Saints starter; he is 4-10 this season with Carolina. … Bridgewater threw for 254 yards and two TDs with no interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the Saints earlier this season. … RB Mike Davis has three TDs rushing in his past two home games. He ranks third among running backs with a career-high 59 receptions. … Panthers WR D.J. Moore has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. … Panthers WR Robby Anderson has career highs in receptions (92) and yards receiving (1,056). … Carolina WR Curtis Samuel had a career-high 158 yards from scrimmage — 106 receiving and 52 rushing — against Washington. … Panthers S Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 109 tackles. … Panthers DE Brian Burns has a team-high nine sacks but is playing with a shoulder injury. …. Fantasy tip: Brees has at least two TD passes in three of his last four games at Carolina and has nine TDs with two interceptions for a 113 QB rating in four road starts this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.