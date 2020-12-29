On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sam Houston St. 101, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 11:13 pm
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (0-2)

Welch 3-4 2-4 8, Musa 3-8 2-2 10, Wright 3-5 4-5 10, Hammond 2-9 0-0 5, Reaves 0-2 0-0 0, Ollison 4-7 1-2 9, Hearne 2-3 1-4 5, Laird 3-5 0-0 7, K.Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Hartman 0-2 0-0 0, Dilworth 1-3 0-0 2, Stevenson 0-2 3-4 3, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 13-21 59.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-5)

Ikpe 1-1 2-6 4, Lampley 4-11 0-0 10, May 7-8 3-3 18, Nutall 5-13 2-4 14, Powers 3-4 3-3 9, Monroe 6-8 1-1 15, Cook 5-9 2-2 16, Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, C.Johnson 3-5 1-2 7, Crump 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 0-1 2-2 2, Brewer 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 37-69 16-24 101.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 57-29. 3-Point Goals_Mary Hardin-Baylor 4-13 (Musa 2-4, Laird 1-2, Hammond 1-4, Wright 0-1, Dilworth 0-2), Sam Houston St. 11-27 (Cook 4-8, Monroe 2-4, Nutall 2-4, Lampley 2-7, May 1-1, Brewer 0-1, Powers 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Mary Hardin-Baylor 30 (Hammond 8), Sam Houston St. 32 (Ikpe, May 6). Assists_Mary Hardin-Baylor 10 (Hammond 4), Sam Houston St. 17 (Nutall 5). Total Fouls_Mary Hardin-Baylor 18, Sam Houston St. 18. A_501 (6,110).

