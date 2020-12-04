Trending:
Sam Houston St. 117, Dallas Christian 42

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:36 pm
DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-3)

Daniels 6-7 0-0 12, Barth 2-5 0-0 4, Kari 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Valdes 0-2 0-0 0, Hobson 2-6 0-2 4, Ja.Perez 2-2 0-1 6, Compton 1-3 2-4 4, Hill 2-3 2-2 6, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Mendez 0-0 0-0 0, Battles 0-2 0-0 0, Jo.Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 5-11 42.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (1-3)

Crump 3-4 0-0 6, Ikpe 5-8 3-4 13, Lampley 6-11 0-2 17, May 2-3 2-4 6, Nutall 6-10 8-14 20, Monroe 3-6 1-2 9, Hellums 1-3 0-0 2, Powers 4-5 4-4 15, Robertson 3-4 2-4 8, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Cook 4-8 1-1 10, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Scroggins 2-3 1-2 5, Brewer 0-0 0-2 0, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-74 22-39 117.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 56-24. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 3-19 (Ja.Perez 2-2, Robinson 1-7, Barth 0-1, Compton 0-1, Hill 0-1, Kari 0-1, Battles 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Valdes 0-2), Sam Houston St. 11-26 (Lampley 5-9, Powers 3-4, Monroe 2-4, Cook 1-4, Hellums 0-1, May 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Nutall 0-2). Fouled Out_Daniels, Ja.Perez. Rebounds_Dallas Christian 22 (Robinson, Hobson 6), Sam Houston St. 43 (Ikpe 9). Assists_Dallas Christian 10 (Kari, Compton, Hill 2), Sam Houston St. 31 (May, Monroe 6). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 28, Sam Houston St. 16. A_498 (6,110).

