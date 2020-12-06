Sam Houston St. routs Howard Payne 117-54

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:27 pm
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State rolled past Howard Payne 117-54 on Sunday.

Jarren Cook had 15 points for Sam Houston State (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 14 points.

Tyrell Thompson had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 11 points and six rebounds. Reese Ridder had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

