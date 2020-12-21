Samford 133, Belhaven 84

BELHAVEN (0-1)

Couch 0-0 0-0 25, Shields 0-0 0-0 5. Totals 0-0 0-0 30.

SAMFORD (4-3)

Henderson 2-2 1-2 5, Tryon 2-2 0-1 6, Chambers 6-10 3-3 21, Maitre 1-4 0-0 3, Vail 2-4 0-0 4, Staton-McCray 7-8 4-4 23, Rillie 0-1 0-1 0, Dupree 6-6 2-3 14, Parks 3-4 2-2 9, Richey 2-7 0-0 5, Dye 7-10 0-0 15, Champion 2-4 2-2 8, Davis 3-3 0-0 8, Gordon 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 3-4 3, Walters 2-2 0-0 4, Holmes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 47-72 17-22 133.

Halftime_Samford 66-36. 3-Point Goals_Belhaven 0-0 (), Samford 22-40 (Chambers 6-9, Staton-McCray 5-6, Davis 2-2, Tryon 2-2, Champion 2-3, Dye 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Parks 1-2, Maitre 1-4, Richey 1-5, Vail 0-1, Holmes 0-2). Rebounds_Belhaven 5 (Shields 2), Samford 43 (Dupree 9). Assists_Belhaven 3 (Shields 3), Samford 35 (Maitre, Rillie 7). Total Fouls_Belhaven 0, Samford 24. A_425 (4,974).

