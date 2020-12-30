On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Samford 84, VMI 71

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:58 pm
VMI (5-5)

Stephens 2-7 0-0 5, Conway 2-5 1-1 6, Curfman 6-13 2-2 17, Lewis 3-7 1-2 7, Parham 7-19 0-0 18, Bonham 4-10 4-4 15, Mans 0-1 0-0 0, Bond 1-1 1-3 3, Fahl 0-0 0-0 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-12 71.

SAMFORD (5-3)

Dupree 3-11 2-2 8, Tryon 1-5 0-0 2, Chambers 3-6 0-0 8, Maitre 4-7 1-2 12, Staton-McCray 5-11 4-4 15, Gordon 5-13 3-4 14, Rillie 1-1 0-0 2, Parks 5-7 2-2 15, Dye 3-6 0-0 6, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-69 12-14 84.

Halftime_Samford 56-37. 3-Point Goals_VMI 12-39 (Parham 4-13, Bonham 3-6, Curfman 3-10, Conway 1-4, Stephens 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Mans 0-1), Samford 10-24 (Maitre 3-4, Parks 3-4, Chambers 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Staton-McCray 1-5, Dupree 0-1, Dye 0-1, Tryon 0-1). Rebounds_VMI 28 (Stephens 8), Samford 42 (Dupree 8). Assists_VMI 17 (Curfman 5), Samford 21 (Rillie 4). Total Fouls_VMI 18, Samford 14. A_451 (4,974).

