Samford 96, Belmont 83

SAMFORD (2-1)
Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Guess 4-5 4-4 13, Maitre 1-4 2-2 4, Staton-McCray 5-8 2-2 15, Vail 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 7-13 7-9 23, Tryon 6-7 0-0 16, Parks 1-7 2-2 5, Chambers 3-6 1-4 9, Dye 4-9 2-2 11, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Rillie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 20-25 96.
BELMONT (3-1)
Hollander 1-4 0-0 2, Muszynski 5-11 9-11 19, Murphy 5-11 3-4 17, L.Smith 8-18 3-4 24, Wood 2-8 13-15 17, Pierson 1-7 0-0 3, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Sabin 0-2 1-4 1, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0, Listau 0-2 0-0 0, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-64 29-39 83.
Halftime_Samford 52-39. 3-Point Goals_Samford 14-30 (Tryon 4-5, Staton-McCray 3-5, Gordon 2-4, Chambers 2-5, Guess 1-2, Parks 1-3, Dye 1-5, Maitre 0-1), Belmont 10-41 (L.Smith 5-12, Murphy 4-9, Pierson 1-6, Muszynski 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Listau 0-2, Hollander 0-3, Wood 0-6). Fouled Out_Henderson, Staton-McCray. Rebounds_Samford 47 (Gordon 10), Belmont 25 (Murphy 6). Assists_Samford 16 (Maitre 4), Belmont 11 (L.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Samford 30, Belmont 23.
