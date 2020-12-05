On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Samford 96, Belmont 83

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

SAMFORD (2-1)

Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Guess 4-5 4-4 13, Maitre 1-4 2-2 4, Staton-McCray 5-8 2-2 15, Vail 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 7-13 7-9 23, Tryon 6-7 0-0 16, Parks 1-7 2-2 5, Chambers 3-6 1-4 9, Dye 4-9 2-2 11, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Rillie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 20-25 96.

BELMONT (3-1)

Hollander 1-4 0-0 2, Muszynski 5-11 9-11 19, Murphy 5-11 3-4 17, L.Smith 8-18 3-4 24, Wood 2-8 13-15 17, Pierson 1-7 0-0 3, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Sabin 0-2 1-4 1, Brauns 0-0 0-0 0, Listau 0-2 0-0 0, Bellinger 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-64 29-39 83.

Halftime_Samford 52-39. 3-Point Goals_Samford 14-30 (Tryon 4-5, Staton-McCray 3-5, Gordon 2-4, Chambers 2-5, Guess 1-2, Parks 1-3, Dye 1-5, Maitre 0-1), Belmont 10-41 (L.Smith 5-12, Murphy 4-9, Pierson 1-6, Muszynski 0-1, Sabin 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Listau 0-2, Hollander 0-3, Wood 0-6). Fouled Out_Henderson, Staton-McCray. Rebounds_Samford 47 (Gordon 10), Belmont 25 (Murphy 6). Assists_Samford 16 (Maitre 4), Belmont 11 (L.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Samford 30, Belmont 23.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit