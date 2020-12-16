San Diego 70, Cal Poly 61

SAN DIEGO (1-2)

Massalski 3-5 0-0 6, Parrish 6-10 4-4 16, Calcaterra 7-15 2-2 18, Hughes 1-6 0-0 2, Sullivan 3-8 0-0 6, Pyle 2-2 0-0 5, Pinchuk 4-5 0-0 8, Humphrey 3-6 1-3 7, Rodriguez 0-2 2-2 2, Gjerde 0-1 0-0 0, Herren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 9-11 70.

CAL POLY (2-3)

Crowe 2-5 1-4 7, Hollingsworth 5-7 0-1 10, Stevenson 1-9 0-0 2, Sanders 4-7 0-0 10, Smith 5-12 0-0 12, Pierce 2-4 4-6 8, Koehler 1-4 0-0 2, Koroma 4-7 0-0 8, Prukop 0-4 0-0 0, Jaakkola 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 5-11 61.

Halftime_San Diego 39-26. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 3-10 (Calcaterra 2-5, Pyle 1-1, Hughes 0-2, Sullivan 0-2), Cal Poly 6-18 (Crowe 2-3, Sanders 2-4, Smith 2-4, Pierce 0-1, Koehler 0-2, Stevenson 0-4). Rebounds_San Diego 36 (Massalski 11), Cal Poly 33 (Hollingsworth 7). Assists_San Diego 16 (Calcaterra, Pyle 4), Cal Poly 9 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_San Diego 13, Cal Poly 12.

