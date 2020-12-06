Trending:
San Diego St. 65, Pepperdine 60

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:39 pm
PEPPERDINE (2-2)

Chukwuka 4-6 1-2 11, Edwards 8-18 1-1 22, Altman 1-5 1-2 3, Ross 3-10 4-4 10, Smith 6-9 0-1 12, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Deng 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 7-10 60.

SAN DIEGO ST. (4-0)

Arop 3-7 1-2 8, Mensah 2-4 2-2 6, Mitchell 4-10 5-6 13, Pulliam 0-3 2-3 2, Schakel 6-12 4-5 17, Gomez 1-7 0-0 2, Seiko 0-1 6-8 6, Tomaic 5-6 0-0 10, Johnson 0-0 1-5 1, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 21-31 65.

Halftime_Pepperdine 34-20. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 7-21 (Edwards 5-9, Chukwuka 2-4, Altman 0-1, Ball 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ross 0-5), San Diego St. 2-19 (Arop 1-3, Schakel 1-6, Pulliam 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Tomaic 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Gomez 0-5). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Pepperdine 22 (Chukwuka 6), San Diego St. 35 (Mensah 6). Assists_Pepperdine 14 (Ross 7), San Diego St. 11 (Arop, Pulliam, Gomez 3). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 23, San Diego St. 18.

