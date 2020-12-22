San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (8-2)

Fotu 1-3 2-2 4, Tass 2-9 0-0 4, L.Johnson 4-7 6-10 15, Kuhse 4-11 0-1 9, Mullins 2-7 0-0 5, Bowen 1-8 0-1 2, Clinton 2-7 0-0 6, Saxen 1-3 0-1 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Van Komen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 8-15 49.

SAN DIEGO ST. (6-1)

Arop 1-5 0-0 2, Mensah 8-9 2-2 18, Mitchell 1-4 7-10 10, Pulliam 3-5 1-2 7, Schakel 2-6 6-6 12, Gomez 5-6 0-0 13, Seiko 1-3 2-2 5, Tomaic 2-3 0-0 4, K.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 19-24 74.

Halftime_San Diego St. 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5-22 (Clinton 2-6, L.Johnson 1-2, Kuhse 1-3, Mullins 1-5, Brown 0-1, Fotu 0-1, Bowen 0-4), San Diego St. 7-17 (Gomez 3-4, Schakel 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Seiko 1-3, Arop 0-1, Butler 0-1, Pulliam 0-1). Fouled Out_L.Johnson. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 27 (Tass 7), San Diego St. 32 (Mensah 13). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 (Mullins 3), San Diego St. 11 (Gomez 4). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 21, San Diego St. 19.

