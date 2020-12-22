On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (8-2)

Fotu 1-3 2-2 4, Tass 2-9 0-0 4, L.Johnson 4-7 6-10 15, Kuhse 4-11 0-1 9, Mullins 2-7 0-0 5, Bowen 1-8 0-1 2, Clinton 2-7 0-0 6, Saxen 1-3 0-1 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Van Komen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 8-15 49.

SAN DIEGO ST. (6-1)

Arop 1-5 0-0 2, Mensah 8-9 2-2 18, Mitchell 1-4 7-10 10, Pulliam 3-5 1-2 7, Schakel 2-6 6-6 12, Gomez 5-6 0-0 13, Seiko 1-3 2-2 5, Tomaic 2-3 0-0 4, K.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 19-24 74.

Halftime_San Diego St. 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5-22 (Clinton 2-6, L.Johnson 1-2, Kuhse 1-3, Mullins 1-5, Brown 0-1, Fotu 0-1, Bowen 0-4), San Diego St. 7-17 (Gomez 3-4, Schakel 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Seiko 1-3, Arop 0-1, Butler 0-1, Pulliam 0-1). Fouled Out_L.Johnson. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 27 (Tass 7), San Diego St. 32 (Mensah 13). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7 (Mullins 3), San Diego St. 11 (Gomez 4). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 21, San Diego St. 19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity