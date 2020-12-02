Trending:
San Diego St. 83, Saint Katherine 41

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:57 pm
SAINT KATHERINE (0-3)

Fields 3-5 0-0 6, Coleman 0-4 0-1 0, Hernandez 4-10 0-0 12, Robinson 2-11 0-0 5, Fleming 1-7 0-0 3, Jackson 1-7 4-5 6, Meza 0-2 0-0 0, Rhodes 2-5 2-2 7, Funk 0-0 0-0 0, Penn 0-2 0-0 0, Stanford 0-1 0-0 0, Kleiner 1-2 0-0 2, Fukuda 0-0 0-0 0, Vu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 6-8 41.

SAN DIEGO ST. (3-0)

Mensah 3-6 3-4 9, Mitchell 2-5 5-9 10, Gomez 5-7 0-0 13, Pulliam 3-6 0-0 6, Schakel 4-8 5-5 16, Johnson 4-6 1-1 9, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 4-9 0-0 12, Seiko 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-1 4-4 6, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Alger 0-0 0-0 0, Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Ty.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Tr.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 18-23 83.

Halftime_San Diego St. 48-16. 3-Point Goals_Saint Katherine 7-26 (Hernandez 4-7, Rhodes 1-2, Fleming 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Fields 0-1, Kleiner 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Meza 0-2), San Diego St. 11-29 (Dinwiddie 4-8, Gomez 3-5, Schakel 3-6, Mitchell 1-3, Evans 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Seiko 0-3). Rebounds_Saint Katherine 29 (Fields, Coleman, Hernandez 4), San Diego St. 38 (Mensah 7). Assists_Saint Katherine 13 (Fields, Coleman, Fleming, Meza 2), San Diego St. 15 (Pulliam 4). Total Fouls_Saint Katherine 19, San Diego St. 15.

