On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Francisco 107, Long Beach St. 62

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH ST. (1-2)

Hampton 3-12 3-4 9, Mansel 1-5 1-2 3, Carter 2-8 2-3 7, Hunter 2-10 4-4 8, Washington 3-11 1-3 7, Jones 3-6 0-2 8, Rhoden 0-2 0-0 0, Irish 4-5 0-0 8, Knight 0-0 4-4 4, Yan 0-1 2-2 2, Rene 1-5 3-4 6, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 20-28 62.

SAN FRANCISCO (5-2)

Jurkatamm 2-3 0-0 4, Kunen 1-1 2-4 5, Ryuny 2-5 0-0 6, Bouyea 7-10 0-0 18, Shabazz 2-12 0-0 6, Milstead 7-11 6-6 24, Rishwain 6-8 0-0 15, Visser 4-5 1-1 9, Kane 3-4 0-0 6, Hawthorne 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 3-3 0-0 8, Dusanic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-68 9-11 107.

Halftime_San Francisco 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-13 (Jones 2-2, Rene 1-2, Carter 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Washington 0-3), San Francisco 18-33 (Bouyea 4-4, Milstead 4-6, Rishwain 3-5, Roy 2-2, Ryuny 2-5, Shabazz 2-8, Kunen 1-1, Hawthorne 0-1, Jurkatamm 0-1). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 25 (Hunter 8), San Francisco 49 (Ryuny 9). Assists_Long Beach St. 3 (Washington 2), San Francisco 21 (Milstead 6). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 14, San Francisco 22.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists