San Francisco 107, Long Beach St. 62

LONG BEACH ST. (1-2)
Hampton 3-12 3-4 9, Mansel 1-5 1-2 3, Carter 2-8 2-3 7, Hunter 2-10 4-4 8, Washington 3-11 1-3 7, Jones 3-6 0-2 8, Rhoden 0-2 0-0 0, Irish 4-5 0-0 8, Knight 0-0 4-4 4, Yan 0-1 2-2 2, Rene 1-5 3-4 6, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 20-28 62.
SAN FRANCISCO (5-2)
Jurkatamm 2-3 0-0 4, Kunen 1-1 2-4 5, Ryuny 2-5 0-0 6, Bouyea 7-10 0-0 18, Shabazz 2-12 0-0 6, Milstead 7-11 6-6 24, Rishwain 6-8 0-0 15, Visser 4-5 1-1 9, Kane 3-4 0-0 6, Hawthorne 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 3-3 0-0 8, Dusanic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-68 9-11 107.
Halftime_San Francisco 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-13 (Jones 2-2, Rene 1-2, Carter 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Washington 0-3), San Francisco 18-33 (Bouyea 4-4, Milstead 4-6, Rishwain 3-5, Roy 2-2, Ryuny 2-5, Shabazz 2-8, Kunen 1-1, Hawthorne 0-1, Jurkatamm 0-1). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 25 (Hunter 8), San Francisco 49 (Ryuny 9). Assists_Long Beach St. 3 (Washington 2), San Francisco 21 (Milstead 6). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 14, San Francisco 22.
