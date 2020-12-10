San Francisco 67, California 62

SAN FRANCISCO (1-2)
Kostic 1-3 0-0 2, Rathbun 3-7 3-5 9, Hoskova 3-9 1-2 7, Krimili 7-14 9-10 26, Langer 2-4 1-2 5, Nielacna 1-3 0-2 2, Vigil 3-8 1-2 7, Galic 3-13 0-0 7, Vaalavirta 1-2 0-0 2, Persson 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 15-23 67
CALIFORNIA (0-4)
Lutje Schipholt 9-15 2-5 20, Samb 1-3 1-2 3, Daniels 7-13 9-11 24, Muca 2-14 0-0 5, Olson 1-9 1-2 4, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 13-20 62
|San Francisco
|20
|17
|11
|19
|—
|67
|California
|13
|15
|19
|15
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_San Francisco 4-20 (Rathbun 0-2, Krimili 3-6, Langer 0-1, Nielacna 0-1, Galic 1-6, Vaalavirta 0-1, Persson 0-3), California 3-22 (Lutje Schipholt 0-1, Daniels 1-3, Muca 1-10, Olson 1-8). Assists_San Francisco 12 (Krimili 3), California 11 (Muca 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Francisco 44 (Vigil 4-12), California 43 (Onyiah 7-11). Total Fouls_San Francisco 23, California 19. Technical Fouls_California Samb 1. A_0.
