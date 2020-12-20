San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65

SAN FRANCISCO (5-4)

Jurkatamm 2-9 0-1 5, Kunen 1-4 0-0 3, Ryuny 3-9 1-4 8, Bouyea 6-12 2-3 17, Shabazz 7-15 3-5 22, Rishwain 3-4 2-3 11, Visser 1-2 0-0 2, Milstead 0-2 0-0 0, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Dusanic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-16 68.

GRAND CANYON (4-2)

Frayer 4-8 4-4 14, Lever 6-11 0-4 12, Midtgaard 9-11 0-1 18, Blacksher 4-12 2-2 10, Miller-Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Stone 2-7 1-1 5, McGlothan 1-2 0-0 2, McMillian 1-1 0-1 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-13 65.

Halftime_San Francisco 30-28. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 14-37 (Shabazz 5-9, Rishwain 3-4, Bouyea 3-6, Kunen 1-2, Jurkatamm 1-7, Ryuny 1-7, Milstead 0-2), Grand Canyon 2-14 (Frayer 2-5, Lever 0-2, Stone 0-3, Blacksher 0-4). Fouled Out_Blacksher, McGlothan. Rebounds_San Francisco 26 (Kunen, Ryuny 6), Grand Canyon 29 (Midtgaard 10). Assists_San Francisco 11 (Jurkatamm, Bouyea 3), Grand Canyon 14 (Blacksher 9). Total Fouls_San Francisco 16, Grand Canyon 20.

