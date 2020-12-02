Trending:
San Francisco 85, Nevada 60

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:01 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (2-2)

Jurkatamm 2-6 3-4 9, Kunen 4-4 0-0 11, Ryuny 5-11 0-0 12, Bouyea 5-11 0-0 11, Shabazz 6-13 6-8 22, Milstead 0-1 0-0 0, Rishwain 1-5 2-2 5, Kane 2-4 0-0 4, Visser 1-3 0-1 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Dusanic 1-1 0-0 2, Hawthorne 1-1 0-0 2, Roy 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 29-63 12-17 85.

NEVADA (3-1)

Hymes 2-5 0-1 4, Washington 3-4 6-8 12, Cambridge 3-12 1-2 7, Milling 0-6 1-2 1, Sherfield 3-10 5-5 12, Meeks 5-9 2-2 15, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Huseinovic 1-6 2-2 4, Courseault 1-1 3-3 5, Bansuelo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 20-25 60.

Halftime_San Francisco 40-32. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 15-34 (Shabazz 4-9, Kunen 3-3, Jurkatamm 2-4, Ryuny 2-6, Roy 1-1, Visser 1-1, Bouyea 1-4, Rishwain 1-5, Milstead 0-1), Nevada 4-17 (Meeks 3-4, Sherfield 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Huseinovic 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1, Cambridge 0-5). Fouled Out_Hymes. Rebounds_San Francisco 28 (Kunen 7), Nevada 31 (Robinson 9). Assists_San Francisco 17 (Milstead 5), Nevada 10 (Cambridge 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 21, Nevada 15.

