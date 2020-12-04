Trending:
San Francisco 88, Cal Poly 60

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:56 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (4-2)

Jurkatamm 3-5 1-3 8, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Ryuny 5-8 0-0 15, Bouyea 7-10 2-3 18, Shabazz 4-8 2-2 11, Rishwain 3-5 5-7 12, Visser 3-5 1-1 7, Milstead 1-2 0-0 2, Kane 0-2 0-0 0, Hawthorne 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 1-1 3-4 5, Bieker 1-2 0-1 2, Roy 2-3 0-1 4, Dusanic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 14-22 88.

CAL POLY (1-1)

Crowe 2-8 0-2 4, Jaakkola 1-5 4-4 6, Till 2-5 3-5 7, Sanders 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Pierce 3-7 0-0 6, Koroma 6-13 2-2 14, Stevenson 3-6 0-0 8, Koehler 0-3 3-6 3, Prukop 2-5 1-2 5, Hollingsworth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-21 60.

Halftime_San Francisco 45-32. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-23 (Ryuny 5-7, Bouyea 2-3, Jurkatamm 1-2, Rishwain 1-2, Shabazz 1-4, Bieker 0-1, Dusanic 0-1, Hawthorne 0-1, Milstead 0-1, Roy 0-1), Cal Poly 3-16 (Stevenson 2-4, Sanders 1-2, Prukop 0-1, Smith 0-1, Till 0-1, Koroma 0-3, Crowe 0-4). Fouled Out_Stevenson. Rebounds_San Francisco 33 (Ryuny 10), Cal Poly 31 (Till 7). Assists_San Francisco 18 (Bouyea 5), Cal Poly 11 (Sanders 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 19, Cal Poly 19.

