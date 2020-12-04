San Francisco squares up against Cal Poly

San Francisco (3-2) vs. Cal Poly (1-0)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Cal Poly both look to put winning streaks together . San Francisco easily beat Nevada by 25 on the road on Wednesday. Cal Poly is coming off a 100-46 win at home over Bethesda on Friday.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jamaree Bouyea has made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco went 10-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Dons gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 80.8 per outing. Cal Poly went 1-11 in non-conference play, averaging 59.8 points and giving up 74.6 per game in the process.

