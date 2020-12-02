San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill added to US roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said Tuesday that Yueill was awaiting clearing of coronavirus testing protocols and would join training after he cleared.

The 23-year-old Yueill made his U.S. debut against Jamaica in a June 2019 exhibition and has seven international appearances. His addition increases the roster to 23 players.

Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea was added Tuesday after Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica, Portugal), Bill Hamid (D.C.), David Ochoa (Salt Lake)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Portland), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Andrés Perea (Orlando), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Ayo Akinola (Toronto), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Daryl Dike (Orlando), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Chris Mueller (Orlando)

