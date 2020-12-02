On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill added to US roster

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said Tuesday that Yueill was awaiting clearing of coronavirus testing protocols and would join training after he cleared.

The 23-year-old Yueill made his U.S. debut against Jamaica in a June 2019 exhibition and has seven international appearances. His addition increases the roster to 23 players.

Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea was added Tuesday after Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica, Portugal), Bill Hamid (D.C.), David Ochoa (Salt Lake)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Portland), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Andrés Perea (Orlando), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Ayo Akinola (Toronto), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Daryl Dike (Orlando), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Chris Mueller (Orlando)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides aid in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year