Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69

SANTA CLARA (4-0)
Justice 5-13 3-4 14, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Vrankic 7-17 3-5 17, Bediako 3-5 1-4 7, Tomley 4-7 5-5 15, Caruso 3-6 0-0 6, G.Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Foley 0-0 0-0 0, Hudgens 2-2 0-0 6, Reynoso-Avila 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 13-20 76.
CAL POLY (1-1)
Crowe 1-7 2-2 5, Jaakkola 0-4 1-2 1, Koehler 1-3 0-0 3, Sanders 6-10 1-2 16, Smith 2-8 6-6 10, Koroma 6-13 3-4 16, Stevenson 1-7 0-0 3, Pierce 5-6 5-6 15, Hollingsworth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 18-22 69.
Halftime_Cal Poly 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-15 (Hudgens 2-2, Tomley 2-4, Justice 1-4, Caruso 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Cal Poly 7-23 (Sanders 3-4, Koehler 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Stevenson 1-5, Crowe 1-7, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Santa Clara 39 (Vrankic 14), Cal Poly 31 (Koroma 6). Assists_Santa Clara 13 (Vrankic 4), Cal Poly 13 (Smith, Stevenson 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Cal Poly 19.
