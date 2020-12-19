On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
Saturday, Dec. 18
EAST

American International 3, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT, tie

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 2

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 6 p.m., ppd.

Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Colorado College 1, Miami 1, OT tie

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. 1, OT tie

Michigan Tech 1, N. Michigan 0

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT tie

W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine