Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Saturday, Dec. 18 EAST

American International 3, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT, tie

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 2

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 6 p.m., ppd.

Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Colorado College 1, Miami 1, OT tie

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. 1, OT tie

Michigan Tech 1, N. Michigan 0

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT tie

W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<

