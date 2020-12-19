Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

American International 3, Bentley 1
Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT, tie
Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 2
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 6 p.m., ppd.
Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0
North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1
Colorado College 1, Miami 1, OT tie
Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. 1, OT tie
Michigan Tech 1, N. Michigan 0
Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT tie
W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<
