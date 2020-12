By The Associated Press

Saturday, Dec. 18 EAST

American International 3, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Northeastern 3 OT, tie

Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.