Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 2:57 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB Mark Ingram, DE Calais Campbell and DE Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Tony Brown on injured reserve. Elevated WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVLAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated S Tedric Thompson from the exempt list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Marvin Hall and TE Issac Nauta. Activated CB Darryl from injured reserve. Promoted DT Frank Herron and S Bobby Price to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Allen and C Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OLB Ogbonnia Okarankwa from injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard and DT Raquan Williams to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Stephon Tuitt from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Stanley Morgan to the active roster.

