Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 2:57 pm
2 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined C Thomas Bryant for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official in a game against Detroit on Dec. 17.

CHICAGO BULLS — Placed the contracts of F Simi Shittu and G Zach Norvell on waivers.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract with Sioux Falls.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Placed the contracts of G Treveon Graham and G Nik Stauskas on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed the contracts of Fs Jarrod Uthoff and Ike Anigbogu, Gs Tony Carr and Rawle Alkins on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Placed the contract of G Justin Anderson on waivers.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Placed the contracts of Fs Alize Johnson and Henry Ellenson and G OShae Brisset on waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Activated OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injured reserve. Promoted OT Dan Skipper, DE Kareem Martin and OL Marcus Martin to the active roster. Signed P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Promoted CB Alex Myres to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve. Promoted WR Steven Mitchell, WR Chad Hansen and CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed Stephen Brown, offensive assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Announced outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coach position at the University of Illinois and will be leaving the coaching staff.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted QB Taylor Heinicke to the active roster. Waived WR Jeff Badet.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS — Announced RW Antoine Waked has been suspended for one game and an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Kansas Ciy on Dec. 18.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Earl Edwards Jr.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS — Named Bret Bielema head football coach.

