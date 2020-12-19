Saturday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined C Thomas Bryant for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official in a game against Detroit on Dec. 17.

CHICAGO BULLS — Placed the contracts of F Simi Shittu and G Zach Norvell on waivers.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract with Sioux Falls.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Placed the contracts of G Treveon Graham and G Nik Stauskas on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed the contracts of Fs Jarrod Uthoff and Ike Anigbogu, Gs Tony Carr and Rawle Alkins on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Placed the contract of G Justin Anderson on waivers.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Placed the contracts of Fs Alize Johnson and Henry Ellenson and G OShae Brisset on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from injured reserve. Signed RB D.J. Foster to the active roster. Placed K Zane Gonzalez and DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted K Mike Nugent and LB Terrance Smith to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Mani Te’o from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Activated OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injured reserve. Promoted OT Dan Skipper, DE Kareem Martin and OL Marcus Martin to the active roster. Signed P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Promoted CB Alex Myres to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted G Zack Johnson to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve. Promoted WR Steven Mitchell, WR Chad Hansen and CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Chris Claybrooks and OL Andrew Norwell from injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted CB Deandre Baker, LB Emmanuel Smith and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Activated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford (from practice squad) Chris Myarick (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Promoted CB Cordrea Tankersley to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QB Drew Brees from injured reserve. Placed WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Waived TE Garrett Griffin and QB Trevor Siemian. Promoted G Will Clapp, WRs Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Annouced Stephen Brown, offensive assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Announced outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coach position at the University of Illinois and will be leaving the coaching staff. Activated D Adrian Colbert from injured reserve. Promoted Jarren William and Quincy Wilson to the active roster. Promoted QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed QB Joe Webb to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Shariff Finch and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Rashaad Penny and DE Damontre Moore from injured reserve. Placed RB Travis Homer and Ol Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted QB Taylor Heinicke to the active roster. Waived WR Jeff Badet.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ECHL DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS — Announced RW Antoine Waked has been suspended for one game and an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Kansas Ciy on Dec. 18.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Earl Edwards Jr.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS — Named Bret Bielema head football coach.

