Saturday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined C Thomas Bryant for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a game official in a game against Detroit on Dec. 17.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F Simi Shittu and G Zach Norvell. Exercised the third-year option on guard Coby White, and fourth-year options on center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Chandler Hutchison.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract with Sioux Falls.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Placed the contracts of G Treveon Graham and G Nik Stauskas on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed the contracts of Fs Jarrod Uthoff and Ike Anigbogu, Gs Tony Carr and Rawle Alkins on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Placed the contract of G Justin Anderson on waivers.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Placed the contracts of Fs Alize Johnson and Henry Ellenson and G OShae Brisset on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from injured reserve. Signed RB D.J. Foster to the active roster. Placed K Zane Gonzalez and DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted K Mike Nugent and LB Terrance Smith to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted CB Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Miles Boykin, WR Marquise Brown abd WR James Proche from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DB Pierre Desir, QB Tyler Huntley and TE Eric Tomlinson to active roster. Waived TE Luke Wilson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted OL Matt Kaskey and G Aaron Monteiro to active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Mani Te’o from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Trevon Diggs from injured reserve. Placed CB Deante Burton and LB Justin March on injured reserve. Promoted OL Jordan Mills, RB Sewo Olonilua and CB Chris Westry to the active roster. Placed CB Saivion Smith on the practice squad injured list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Activated OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injured reserve. Promoted OT Dan Skipper, DE Kareem Martin and OL Marcus Martin to the active roster. Signed P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Promoted CB Alex Myres to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted G Zack Johnson to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve. Promoted WR Steven Mitchell, Auzoyah Alufohai, WR Chad Hansen and CB Anthony Chesley to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Chris Claybrooks and OL Andrew Norwell from injured reserve. Activated CB Tre Herndon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DB Quenton Meeks and G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted CB Deandre Baker, LB Emmanuel Smith and G Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Activated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Troymaine Pope to the practice.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB Jake Gervase to active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford (from practice squad) Chris Myarick (COVID-19 replacement) to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Promoted CB Cordrea Tankersley to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Shilique Calhoun from injured reserve and added to active roster. Released DL Isaiah Mack.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QB Drew Brees from injured reserve. Placed WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Waived TE Garrett Griffin and QB Trevor Siemian. Promoted G Will Clapp, WRs Juwan Johnson, Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Annouced Stephen Brown, offensive assistant coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Announced outside linebacker coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coach position at the University of Illinois and will be leaving the coaching staff. Activated D Adrian Colbert from injured reserve. Promoted Jarren William and Quincy Wilson to the active roster. Promoted QB Clayton Thorson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Signed QB Joe Webb to the active roster. Waived DB Montre Hartage.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated K Sam Ficken from injured reserve. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Shariff Finch and LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Charlie Woerner on the COVID-19 list. Activated LB Mark Nzeocha from injured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm, OL Dakoda Shepley and OL Isaiah Williams to active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Activated DE Damontre Moore from suspended list. Placed RB Travis Homer and Ol Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Kalif Raymond and practice squad WR Cody Hollister on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OLB Brooks Reed, LB Wyatt Ray and DL Daniel Munyer. Signed LB Nate Orchard to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Steven Montez and RB Michael Warren to active roster. to the active roster. Waived WR Jeff Badet.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ECHL DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS — Announced RW Antoine Waked has been suspended for one game and an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Kansas Ciy on Dec. 18.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Earl Edwards Jr.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS — Named Bret Bielema head football coach.

