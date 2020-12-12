Saturday’s Transactions, writethru

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Jonathan Joseph on injured reserve. Waived DT Trevon Coley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived LB Chris Orr.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad. Activated OT Jonah Williams from PUP list. Signed WR Stanley Morgan and S Trayvon Henderson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated C Tyler Biadesz from injured reserve. Waived C Adam Redmond.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and CB Nate Hairston.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad. Promoted WR Travis Fulgham to active roster. Placed DL DaShawn Hand on injured reserve. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RD A.J. Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad. Elevated WR Juwan Winfree and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Isaac Nauta to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Jonathan Owens. Waived DE Nate Orchard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR C.J. Board and K Aldrick Rosas to active roster. Waived CB Tae Hayes and K Chase McLaughlin.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Chris Smith. Placed S Jeff Heath on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. Placed LB Landis Durham and RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Waived LB Asmar Asmar Bilal.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Rashard Causey to the practice squad. Promoted RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Placed RB Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson. Waived FS Curtis Riley.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released OT Nate Wozniak. Placed CB Patrick Robinson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Activated OL Brent Qvale from injured reserve. Placed RG Greg Van Roten, S Bennett Jackson and S Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve. Signed S Saquan Hampton and WR Lawrence Cager.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. Placed WR Alshon Jeffery and OT Jason Peters on injured reserve. Promoted WR Robert Davis to active roster. Signed CB Kevon Seymour.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Alex Barrett. Placed TE Garrett Celek and OG Tom Compton on injured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm from practice squad to active roster. Signed DB Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Chad Wheeler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Breon Borders on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz from the practice squad. Elevated RB Javon Leake from the practice squad. Placed DE Ryan Anderson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Hunter Cherni as head video coordinator.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Added D Cole MacDonald and Levko Koper from reserve. Placed D Arvin Atwal and D Ben Masella on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Seamus Malone from reserve. Placed F Mathieu Foget and Connor McDonald on reserve. Placed D Spencer Watson on injured reserve effective 12/11.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Added D Michael Kim to active roster. Released D Jarod Hilderman. Activated D Jacob Panetta and F Nick Saracino from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich and D Luke Shiplo on reserve.

KANSAS CIY MAVERICKS — released G Ben Pulley

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kyle Froese and D Dominic Cormier from reserve. Placed F Brennan Saulnier and D Brett Beauvais on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Zach Fucale.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded D Kevin Spinozzi to Rapid City.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Tyler Kobryn. Added F Maxim Golod. Activated D Austin McEneny and F Mario Puskarich from reserve. Placed F Ian McNulty and D Shane Switzer on reserve.

COLLEGE

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Kane Wommack as head football coach.

