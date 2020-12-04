On Air: This Just In
Saunders retains WBO super middle title beating Murray

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 6:40 pm
LONDON (AP) — Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray after a unanimous points win at Wembley Arena on Friday.

Saunders, in his first fight in a year, was too sharp and strong for the durable 38-year-old Murray, who was hurt several times throughout the all-English contest.

Murray went down under a barrage of punches in the fourth round but appeared to have lost his balance and no knockdown was given.

Saunders extended his unbeaten record to 30-0. Murray fell to 39-6-1.

Saunders looked the classier fighter with superior hand speed, while Murray never troubled the champion but proved stubborn in his first fight in a year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

