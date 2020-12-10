SC St. hopes to end skid vs Charleston

South Carolina State (0-5) vs. College of Charleston (1-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on College of Charleston. South Carolina State is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. College of Charleston lost 84-72 loss at home to Marshall on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brevin Galloway, Zep Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 62 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Floyd Rideau,Jr. has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last four road games, scoring 53 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three games while South Carolina State has assists on 26 of 52 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.2 percent. The Cougars have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

