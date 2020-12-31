On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

SC-UPSTATE (1-9)

Zink 2-5 0-0 4, Bruner 3-9 6-6 12, Hammond 5-14 8-8 18, White 3-7 0-0 6, Mozone 3-10 3-4 11, Jernigan 2-6 0-0 4, Aldrich 2-2 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-18 60.

HIGH POINT (3-6)

Elmore 5-14 2-2 12, Sanchez 1-5 0-0 2, Flowers 4-8 0-1 8, Randleman 2-4 1-2 5, Slay 0-7 0-0 0, Childress 6-9 0-1 17, Coleman 0-4 0-0 0, House 3-4 0-0 7, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-6 51.

Halftime_High Point 28-23. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 3-17 (Mozone 2-6, Aldrich 1-1, Bruner 0-2, Jernigan 0-2, Hammond 0-3, White 0-3), High Point 6-20 (Childress 5-7, House 1-2, Elmore 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Flowers 0-2, Slay 0-5). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 35 (Mozone 14), High Point 28 (Elmore 13). Assists_SC-Upstate 7 (Bruner 4), High Point 13 (Slay, House 3). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 14, High Point 18.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose