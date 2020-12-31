SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51

SC-UPSTATE (1-9)
Zink 2-5 0-0 4, Bruner 3-9 6-6 12, Hammond 5-14 8-8 18, White 3-7 0-0 6, Mozone 3-10 3-4 11, Jernigan 2-6 0-0 4, Aldrich 2-2 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-18 60.
HIGH POINT (3-6)
Elmore 5-14 2-2 12, Sanchez 1-5 0-0 2, Flowers 4-8 0-1 8, Randleman 2-4 1-2 5, Slay 0-7 0-0 0, Childress 6-9 0-1 17, Coleman 0-4 0-0 0, House 3-4 0-0 7, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-6 51.
Halftime_High Point 28-23. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 3-17 (Mozone 2-6, Aldrich 1-1, Bruner 0-2, Jernigan 0-2, Hammond 0-3, White 0-3), High Point 6-20 (Childress 5-7, House 1-2, Elmore 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Flowers 0-2, Slay 0-5). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 35 (Mozone 14), High Point 28 (Elmore 13). Assists_SC-Upstate 7 (Bruner 4), High Point 13 (Slay, House 3). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 14, High Point 18.
