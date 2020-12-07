Trending:
SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:46 pm
LIPSCOMB (1-4)

Asadullah 6-8 4-6 16, Ferguson 4-10 2-2 10, G.Jones 7-13 0-0 18, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Wolfe 7-10 4-5 22, Hazen 2-2 1-1 5, A.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Cary 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-51 11-14 77.

SE MISSOURI (2-1)

Taylor 5-9 6-8 16, Akenten 3-10 0-0 9, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Nicholas 4-10 3-4 12, Russell 1-5 1-2 3, Reed 8-10 0-0 19, Love 1-3 0-0 2, N.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Branson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 12-16 82.

Halftime_SE Missouri 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 10-22 (Wolfe 4-5, G.Jones 4-9, Coleman 1-2, Miller 1-3, Ferguson 0-3), SE Missouri 10-26 (Reed 3-4, Akenten 3-6, Harris 3-7, Nicholas 1-4, Branson 0-1, Love 0-1, Russell 0-3). Rebounds_Lipscomb 23 (Asadullah 7), SE Missouri 29 (Taylor 8). Assists_Lipscomb 22 (Asadullah 10), SE Missouri 19 (Taylor, Nicholas 5). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 16, SE Missouri 12. A_580 (6,972).

