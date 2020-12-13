On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 7:04 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Jets 3 0 0 0 3
Seattle 7 16 14 3 40

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Castillo 45, 10:21.

Sea_Swain 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 7:16.

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 5 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 14:56.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sea_FG Myers 41, 12:35.

Sea_Carson 5 run (kick failed), :32.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dissly 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:33.

Sea_Moore 3 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:57.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 29, 3:49.

A_0.

___

NYJ Sea
First downs 12 28
Total Net Yards 185 410
Rushes-yards 23-69 36-174
Passing 116 236
Punt Returns 1-11 2-14
Kickoff Returns 4-111 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-26-0 25-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 1-3
Punts 5-39.4 2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 4-35
Time of Possession 25:32 34:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Adams 6-27, Gore 8-23, Johnson 8-16, Darnold 1-3. Seattle, Carson 12-76, Hyde 15-66, Hart 1-19, Moore 1-9, Dallas 4-7, Wilson 1-(minus 1), Smith 2-(minus 2).

        Read more Sports News news.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 14-26-0-132. Seattle, Wilson 21-27-1-206, Smith 4-5-0-33.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 3-49, Perriman 3-26, Crowder 2-7, Adams 2-3, Scott 1-16, J.Smith 1-14, Herndon 1-9, Gore 1-8. Seattle, Metcalf 6-61, Lockett 5-52, Carson 3-22, Moore 3-20, Dissly 2-23, Swain 2-22, Parkinson 2-16, Hollister 1-20, Hart 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Castillo 43, Castillo 41, Castillo 37.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman