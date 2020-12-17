Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54

COLLEGE OF IDAHO (0-5)

Desaulniers 2-3 0-0 4, Galloway 5-8 1-2 13, Wadsworth 1-5 0-0 3, O’Neil 2-6 0-0 4, Time 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 3-6 3, Elzie 2-6 2-4 7, Wilson 3-6 2-4 8, Radford 2-6 2-2 7, Robinett 0-2 0-0 0, Burman 1-3 0-0 3, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-53 12-20 54.

SEATTLE (5-4)

Udenyi 6-10 0-0 12, Pandza 5-12 2-2 13, Trammell 3-7 9-9 16, Williamson 3-6 0-0 7, Grigsby 6-14 2-2 15, Pearre 3-6 0-2 6, Henson 1-3 0-0 3, Stuart 1-1 0-0 2, Economou 0-3 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 4-5 4, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-20 78.

Halftime_Seattle 36-26. 3-Point Goals_College of Idaho 6-19 (Galloway 2-3, Elzie 1-2, Wadsworth 1-2, Burman 1-3, Radford 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Time 0-1, O’Neil 0-2, Robinett 0-2), Seattle 5-26 (Henson 1-3, Trammell 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Grigsby 1-6, Pandza 1-6, Hopkins 0-1, Economou 0-2). Fouled Out_Radford. Rebounds_College of Idaho 35 (Galloway, Time 8), Seattle 33 (Udenyi 10). Assists_College of Idaho 9 (Desaulniers, Elzie 2), Seattle 13 (Trammell 6). Total Fouls_College of Idaho 17, Seattle 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.