On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 11:36 pm
< a min read
      

COLLEGE OF IDAHO (0-5)

Desaulniers 2-3 0-0 4, Galloway 5-8 1-2 13, Wadsworth 1-5 0-0 3, O’Neil 2-6 0-0 4, Time 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 3-6 3, Elzie 2-6 2-4 7, Wilson 3-6 2-4 8, Radford 2-6 2-2 7, Robinett 0-2 0-0 0, Burman 1-3 0-0 3, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-53 12-20 54.

SEATTLE (5-4)

Udenyi 6-10 0-0 12, Pandza 5-12 2-2 13, Trammell 3-7 9-9 16, Williamson 3-6 0-0 7, Grigsby 6-14 2-2 15, Pearre 3-6 0-2 6, Henson 1-3 0-0 3, Stuart 1-1 0-0 2, Economou 0-3 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 4-5 4, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-20 78.

Halftime_Seattle 36-26. 3-Point Goals_College of Idaho 6-19 (Galloway 2-3, Elzie 1-2, Wadsworth 1-2, Burman 1-3, Radford 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Time 0-1, O’Neil 0-2, Robinett 0-2), Seattle 5-26 (Henson 1-3, Trammell 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Grigsby 1-6, Pandza 1-6, Hopkins 0-1, Economou 0-2). Fouled Out_Radford. Rebounds_College of Idaho 35 (Galloway, Time 8), Seattle 33 (Udenyi 10). Assists_College of Idaho 9 (Desaulniers, Elzie 2), Seattle 13 (Trammell 6). Total Fouls_College of Idaho 17, Seattle 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19