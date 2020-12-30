Seattle 84, Portland 68

PORTLAND (6-3)
Davis 3-9 0-1 7, Henn 2-7 2-2 7, Ali 5-12 7-8 19, Dasher 5-14 1-1 12, Jones 5-12 5-6 17, Curtiss 1-1 1-3 3, Griffith 1-3 1-2 3, Fahrensohn 0-3 0-0 0, Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Triplett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 17-23 68.
SEATTLE (6-5)
Udenyi 2-3 0-2 4, Nettles 1-5 0-0 3, Trammell 9-19 6-8 25, Williamson 2-6 2-3 7, Grigsby 8-16 2-3 22, Pearre 9-12 0-0 18, Hopkins 2-5 0-0 5, Stuart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 10-16 84.
Halftime_Seattle 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-22 (Jones 2-5, Ali 2-6, Dasher 1-2, Davis 1-2, Henn 1-2, Griffith 0-1, Adams 0-2, Fahrensohn 0-2), Seattle 8-23 (Grigsby 4-9, Williamson 1-2, Hopkins 1-3, Nettles 1-4, Trammell 1-4, Stuart 0-1). Fouled Out_Nettles. Rebounds_Portland 31 (Davis 8), Seattle 44 (Udenyi 11). Assists_Portland 9 (Ali 4), Seattle 22 (Trammell 13). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Seattle 18.
