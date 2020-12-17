On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (4-3)

Mamukelashvili 6-16 4-5 17, Obiagu 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 3-5 4-4 11, Cale 3-5 2-2 11, Rhoden 5-11 4-5 16, Molson 2-5 0-0 4, Samuel 3-4 1-2 8, Aiken 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 15-18 70.

MARQUETTE (5-3)

Cain 5-9 0-0 12, Garcia 3-10 2-2 8, John 6-9 0-0 13, Carton 5-11 4-4 16, McEwen 3-10 0-0 7, Lewis 2-8 2-2 7, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-8 63.

Halftime_Seton Hall 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-21 (Cale 3-4, Rhoden 2-4, Reynolds 1-1, Samuel 1-2, Aiken 1-4, Mamukelashvili 1-4, Molson 0-2), Marquette 7-19 (Cain 2-4, Carton 2-6, John 1-1, Lewis 1-2, McEwen 1-3, Elliott 0-1, Garcia 0-2). Fouled Out_Garcia. Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (Rhoden 8), Marquette 35 (Garcia 12). Assists_Seton Hall 13 (Mamukelashvili 7), Marquette 10 (Carton 3). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 11, Marquette 15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19