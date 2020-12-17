Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63

SETON HALL (4-3)

Mamukelashvili 6-16 4-5 17, Obiagu 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 3-5 4-4 11, Cale 3-5 2-2 11, Rhoden 5-11 4-5 16, Molson 2-5 0-0 4, Samuel 3-4 1-2 8, Aiken 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 15-18 70.

MARQUETTE (5-3)

Cain 5-9 0-0 12, Garcia 3-10 2-2 8, John 6-9 0-0 13, Carton 5-11 4-4 16, McEwen 3-10 0-0 7, Lewis 2-8 2-2 7, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 8-8 63.

Halftime_Seton Hall 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-21 (Cale 3-4, Rhoden 2-4, Reynolds 1-1, Samuel 1-2, Aiken 1-4, Mamukelashvili 1-4, Molson 0-2), Marquette 7-19 (Cain 2-4, Carton 2-6, John 1-1, Lewis 1-2, McEwen 1-3, Elliott 0-1, Garcia 0-2). Fouled Out_Garcia. Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (Rhoden 8), Marquette 35 (Garcia 12). Assists_Seton Hall 13 (Mamukelashvili 7), Marquette 10 (Carton 3). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 11, Marquette 15.

