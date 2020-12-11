Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68

ST. JOHN’S (5-2)
Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 4-10 2-2 12, Champagnie 10-19 3-4 24, Cole 5-11 0-0 11, Addae-Wusu 1-5 0-0 2, Dunn 5-10 0-2 10, Earlington 0-3 1-2 1, Toro 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 6-10 68.
SETON HALL (4-3)
Mamukelashvili 12-18 5-8 32, Obiagu 3-4 0-0 6, Reynolds 2-4 2-2 6, Cale 4-12 1-2 10, Rhoden 1-5 3-4 5, Molson 2-6 9-12 14, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 20-28 77.
Halftime_Seton Hall 35-30. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 4-21 (Williams 2-6, Cole 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Alexander 0-1, Moore 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-4), Seton Hall 5-17 (Mamukelashvili 3-5, Molson 1-2, Cale 1-5, Long 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Rhoden 0-2). Fouled Out_Addae-Wusu. Rebounds_St. John’s 28 (Champagnie 6), Seton Hall 35 (Mamukelashvili, Rhoden 9). Assists_St. John’s 12 (Addae-Wusu 6), Seton Hall 13 (Reynolds 5). Total Fouls_St. John’s 23, Seton Hall 13.
