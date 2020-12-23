On Air: Federal Insights
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 7:04 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGETOWN (3-4)

Pickett 3-13 2-2 8, Wahab 6-14 4-5 16, Blair 4-11 3-3 14, Carey 3-7 0-0 8, D.Harris 2-10 2-2 7, Bile 3-8 1-1 8, Ighoefe 1-4 0-0 2, Sibley 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-13 67.

SETON HALL (5-4)

Mamukelashvili 1-5 0-0 2, Obiagu 2-2 0-0 4, Reynolds 0-1 2-2 2, Cale 10-16 5-5 30, Rhoden 10-19 3-3 26, Aiken 1-9 2-2 4, Samuel 3-4 0-3 7, Molson 1-6 1-3 3, Granda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-18 78.

Halftime_Seton Hall 33-19. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 7-17 (Blair 3-7, Carey 2-3, D.Harris 1-1, Bile 1-4, Pickett 0-2), Seton Hall 9-25 (Cale 5-9, Rhoden 3-7, Samuel 1-1, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Molson 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Aiken 0-5). Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Wahab 14), Seton Hall 36 (Rhoden 12). Assists_Georgetown 10 (Carey, D.Harris 3), Seton Hall 18 (Aiken 6). Total Fouls_Georgetown 19, Seton Hall 15.

