Seton Hall 78, Wagner 45

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 7:18 pm
WAGNER (0-1)

Fletcher 0-1 1-4 1, Allen 5-16 1-2 13, Ford 5-13 3-3 13, Hunt 3-13 0-0 7, Morales 3-14 1-3 7, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 1-1 2-2 4, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, N.Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-62 8-14 45.

SETON HALL (3-3)

Mamukelashvili 3-7 0-0 6, Obiagu 4-4 12-15 20, Reynolds 1-3 6-6 9, Cale 1-6 0-0 3, Rhoden 6-9 8-10 22, Molson 2-5 5-5 9, Long 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 3-6 0-1 6, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Granda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 31-37 78.

Halftime_Seton Hall 37-21. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 3-20 (Allen 2-10, Hunt 1-3, Brown 0-1, N.Jackson 0-1, Morales 0-5), Seton Hall 5-16 (Rhoden 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Stevens 1-2, Cale 1-3, Long 0-1, Molson 0-1, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Samuel 0-3). Fouled Out_Morales, Samuel. Rebounds_Wagner 27 (Morales 8), Seton Hall 37 (Rhoden 11). Assists_Wagner 5 (Hunt 2), Seton Hall 12 (Reynolds 5). Total Fouls_Wagner 29, Seton Hall 17.

