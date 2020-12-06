Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT

SETON HALL (1-3)
Mamukelashvili 10-19 8-10 30, Obiagu 5-7 0-3 10, Reynolds 3-7 3-4 10, Cale 5-8 4-5 16, Rhoden 6-13 2-3 15, Molson 3-5 5-8 12, Samuel 2-5 1-2 5, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 23-35 98.
PENN ST. (2-1)
Harrar 4-5 3-3 11, Lundy 9-16 3-4 23, Brockington 3-7 3-4 10, Jones 5-17 4-4 17, Wheeler 1-5 1-2 4, Dread 5-8 0-0 14, Sessoms 4-10 1-2 10, Buttrick 1-1 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 15-19 92.
Halftime_Penn St. 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-23 (Cale 2-4, Mamukelashvili 2-5, Molson 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Rhoden 1-6, Samuel 0-3), Penn St. 13-34 (Dread 4-6, Jones 3-10, Lundy 2-7, Buttrick 1-1, Sessoms 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Brockington 1-4). Fouled Out_Harrar, Brockington, Sessoms. Rebounds_Seton Hall 33 (Rhoden 8), Penn St. 32 (Harrar 8). Assists_Seton Hall 18 (Reynolds 6), Penn St. 20 (Sessoms 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 19, Penn St. 29.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments