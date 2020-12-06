Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Seton Hall 98, Penn St. 92, OT

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (1-3)

Mamukelashvili 10-19 8-10 30, Obiagu 5-7 0-3 10, Reynolds 3-7 3-4 10, Cale 5-8 4-5 16, Rhoden 6-13 2-3 15, Molson 3-5 5-8 12, Samuel 2-5 1-2 5, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 23-35 98.

PENN ST. (2-1)

Harrar 4-5 3-3 11, Lundy 9-16 3-4 23, Brockington 3-7 3-4 10, Jones 5-17 4-4 17, Wheeler 1-5 1-2 4, Dread 5-8 0-0 14, Sessoms 4-10 1-2 10, Buttrick 1-1 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 15-19 92.

Halftime_Penn St. 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-23 (Cale 2-4, Mamukelashvili 2-5, Molson 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Rhoden 1-6, Samuel 0-3), Penn St. 13-34 (Dread 4-6, Jones 3-10, Lundy 2-7, Buttrick 1-1, Sessoms 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Brockington 1-4). Fouled Out_Harrar, Brockington, Sessoms. Rebounds_Seton Hall 33 (Rhoden 8), Penn St. 32 (Harrar 8). Assists_Seton Hall 18 (Reynolds 6), Penn St. 20 (Sessoms 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 19, Penn St. 29.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit