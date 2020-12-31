Seton Hall looks for home win vs Butler

Butler (2-4, 1-2) vs. Seton Hall (7-4, 4-1)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its fourth straight win over Butler at Prudential Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Seton Hall was a 61-54 win on Jan. 25, 2017.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Seton Hall’s scoring this season. For Butler, .JUMPING FOR JAIR: Jair Bolden has connected on 42.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Pirates are 1-4 when opponents score more than 68 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pirates have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Seton Hall has an assist on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Butler has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall gets to the line more often than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.