Seton Hall looks for home win vs Georgetown

Georgetown (3-4, 1-2) vs. Seton Hall (5-4, 2-1)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its sixth straight win over Georgetown at Prudential Center. The last victory for the Hoyas at Seton Hall was an 86-67 win on Feb. 10, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Shavar Reynolds, Jr. and Myles Cale have collectively scored 53 percent of Seton Hall’s points this season. For Georgetown, Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have collectively accounted for 80 percent of all Georgetown scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hoyas have scored 70.3 points per game against Big East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mamukelashvili has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. Mamukelashvili has 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pirates have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hoyas. Seton Hall has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Georgetown has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall gets to the line more often than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 24.9 free throws per game this season and 27.8 per game over their last five games.

