Seton Hall rallies, and rallies, to beat Penn St. in OT

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:48 pm
1 min read
      

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-hight 30 points, Myles Cale scored 16 and Seton Hall beat Penn State 98-92 in overtime on Sunday.

The Pirates (2-3) led for just two-and-half minutes. Shavar Reynolds’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the extra session gave Seton Hall a 93-91 lead it wouldn’t surrender.

Down 84-76 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, Seton Hall used an 8-0 run to tie it. Cale missed a 3 from the right baseline as time expired to force overtime.

The Pirates rallied at the start of the second half with a 22-8 run and grabbed a 56-53 lead with 13:51 remaining. Cale and Jared Rhoden scored the final 11 of the run in a two-minute span. Cale made a pair of 3-pointers while Rhoden made a 3 and a jumper.

Seth Lundy’s jumper with 4:54 before halftime gave Penn State a 40-21 lead before the Pirates cut into the deficit and trailed 45-34 at intermission.

Lundy led Penn State (2-1) with 23 points.

Though just a three-and-a-half hour drive from each other, it was only the seventh time the two have played.

Penn State has a 5-2 edge with the first four games played in the early 1970s. The last meeting was during the 2007-08 season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

