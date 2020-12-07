On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SFA looks to remain perfect when battling LeTourneau

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

LeTourneau vs. Stephen F. Austin (3-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are set to battle the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. The teams last played on Dec. 1, when the Lumberjacks shot 63.8 percent from the field while holding LeTourneau to just 30.3 percent en route to a 102-57 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Johnson has averaged 19.3 points and five rebounds this year for Stephen F. Austin. Complementing Johnson is Gavin Kensmil, who is averaging 17.3 points and five rebounds per game.ACCURATE ARGUE: John Argue has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

PREVIOUSLY: Stephen F. Austin put up 89 and came away with a 19-point win over LeTourneau when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 6-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lumberjacks offense scored 77.1 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit