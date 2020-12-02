SFA squares off against Hardin-Simmons

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Hardin-Simmons vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Cowboys of Division III Hardin-Simmons. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 102-57 win at home over LeTourneau in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 6-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 77.1 points per matchup across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

